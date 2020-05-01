Police search northern NSW property for missing woman’s body

POLICE dogs scoured a Tweed property this week looking for the body of a missing northern NSW woman.

Thea Liddle, 42, has not touched her bank account or phone since she was last seen in Mooball on October 31, 2019.

Speaking to reporters Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said police could not rule out foul play.

Dect Insp Cullen said Ms Liddle was known to live a nomadic lifestyle and frequented the Mooball, Nimbin and Byron Bay areas but "would always come back and touch base with her family".

Missing woman Thea Liddle. Picture: Supplied.

Alarm bells rang for her elderly parents after they failed to hear from their daughter at Christmas time, who reported her missing to Queensland police in January.

The 200 acre property searched by Strike Force Holby was the residence of a 46-year-old Mooball man assisting police.

No charges have been laid in relation to Ms Liddle's disappearance.

"She was staying with him for a period of time, the nature of that relationship is something we are examining," Dect Insp Cullen said.

He said the dogs used during the crime scene search warrant were trained to detect human remains.

"Some misfortune happened at that site and we used the assistance of the Queensland police for that purpose," Dect Insp Cullen said.

"A number of items were located during the search … we did seize a number of items and exhibits.

"They form part of an ongoing investigation and are subject to forensic examination."

Dect Insp Cullen said police and her family held grave concerns for her safety and appealed to the public for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Cullen addresses the Media at Tweed Heads Police station.Photo Scott Powick Newscorp Scott Powick

"No matter how small or insignificant you think that information might be it might well be important in our investigation," he said.

"We are extremely keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Thea in late October or early November in and around the Far North Coast of NSW."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au