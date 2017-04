UPDATE: Concerned residents have been combing the streets of Woongarra Village in search of a missing girl.

Locals have taken torches on foot as well as driving around in cars and on motorbikes in the hopes of locating the young girl.

EARLIER: Bundaberg Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

It is believed the girl was last seen in the Woongarra Village area.

No other information is available at this stage.

More information to come.