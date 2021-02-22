Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Crime

Police hunt for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man’s leg

by Will Zwar
22nd Feb 2021 6:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 48-year-old woman after an alleged domestic violence incident in Woodroffe in Palmerston where she allegedly broke a 69-year-old man's leg.

Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm on Saturday where the woman allegedly struck the man in the leg with a traditional weapon.

The man was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital with a broken leg from the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the woman who went into hiding after fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man's leg

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault crime nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        Premium Content BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        News Temperatures for Monday are expected to be six degree above the February average.

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        Premium Content NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        News The Bundaberg region has not experienced a fall this low since the floods in 2013...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        Premium Content The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        News He knows how to work a crowd, receiving riotous laughter from audiences. Who is...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        Premium Content ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        News He snatched a pillowcase from the home he robbed and filled it with items before...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM