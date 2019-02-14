Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning.
ALLEGED ASSAULT: Police are looking for three boys after a man was attacked in the early hours of this morning. FILE
Crime

Police search for three boys after service station attack

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Feb 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for three boys after they attacked a man in a brazen robbery at a service station overnight.

It is believed the man was pumping up the tyres on his push bike at the United service station about 3.10am on Boundary St when the boys approached him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the boys had punched the man in the face before stealing his wallet and the push bike.

She said follow-up inquiries were being made today and the boys had not been located after the incident.

The man was treated at Bundaberg Hospital as a result of his injuries, but it is believed an ambulance was not required.

assault police hunt queensland police service united service station
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News MORE than 250 people across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have now received their Cashless Debit Card, a sign the rollout of the card has well and truly begun.

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News Wendy Hughes is doing her part to help those up north.

    Couple hopeful piano 'jam sessions' will bring life to CBD

    premium_icon Couple hopeful piano 'jam sessions' will bring life to CBD

    News Barry Fensom wants to see jam sessions at the piano on Bourbong St

    UPDATE: Witnesses describe moment teen was hit by vehicle

    premium_icon UPDATE: Witnesses describe moment teen was hit by vehicle

    News An age has been confirmed for a boy hit by a vehicle this morning