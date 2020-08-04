Police search for teens who allegedly threw rock at windscreen

BUNDABERG Police officers are investigating after reports of two teenagers throwing a rock at a moving car and damaging the windscreen.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 1.45pm on Saturday the victim was driving along the Bundaberg Ring Rd towards Woodward Rd, Kensington, when the vehicle windscreen was hit by a rock, causing damage.

“The victim observed two teenagers hiding in the long grass who are believed to be responsible for throwing the rock at the vehicle,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The teenagers are described as male, 14-15 years old, medium height, skinny build.”

Sen Const Duncan said this incident was very dangerous and “could have ended a lot worse”. While the victim’s vehicle suffered damage, they were lucky to not be injured themselves, or cause a car accident as there were other vehicles on the road at the time.

“This is the first report we have received regarding this behaviour and... we would like to resolve the issue before we see a repeat of behaviour,” she said.

The offence is classed as wilful damage which has a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

Police urge anyone with information in relation to the matter to contact them and quote the police reference number QP2001617145.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.