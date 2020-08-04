Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Bundaberg Police
Generic Bundaberg Police
News

Police search for teens who allegedly threw rock at windscreen

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
4th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police officers are investigating after reports of two teenagers throwing a rock at a moving car and damaging the windscreen.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 1.45pm on Saturday the victim was driving along the Bundaberg Ring Rd towards Woodward Rd, Kensington, when the vehicle windscreen was hit by a rock, causing damage.

“The victim observed two teenagers hiding in the long grass who are believed to be responsible for throwing the rock at the vehicle,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The teenagers are described as male, 14-15 years old, medium height, skinny build.”

Sen Const Duncan said this incident was very dangerous and “could have ended a lot worse”. While the victim’s vehicle suffered damage, they were lucky to not be injured themselves, or cause a car accident as there were other vehicles on the road at the time.

“This is the first report we have received regarding this behaviour and... we would like to resolve the issue before we see a repeat of behaviour,” she said.

The offence is classed as wilful damage which has a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

Police urge anyone with information in relation to the matter to contact them and quote the police reference number QP2001617145.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

bundaberg police rocking throwing wilful damage
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $12m to help Bundy students be best in class

        premium_icon $12m to help Bundy students be best in class

        News Education Minister Grace Grace visited Bundaberg State High School to see the site for a new learning centre.

        $80m deal struck as M’boro cane farming land sold off

        premium_icon $80m deal struck as M’boro cane farming land sold off

        News The land is under contract to an Australian company

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

        premium_icon SEE THE PHOTOS: Work continues on Paradise Dam spillway

        News Latest images show changes as spillway is lowered

        Police investigate cash grab from Bundy home

        premium_icon Police investigate cash grab from Bundy home

        News The money was stolen when a Bundaberg West home was unlawfully entered on Sunday