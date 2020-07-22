Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SEARCHING: Police are looking for information about an alleged armed robber.
SEARCHING: Police are looking for information about an alleged armed robber.
Crime

Police hunt for armed teen in attempted robbery

Meg Gannon
21st Jul 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a teenage boy who allegedly made attempts to rob a Dalby business this afternoon.

At about 3.05pm the teenage boy entered a business on Patrick Street and made demands for money.

An employee has produced an empty cash box, and the boy allegedly grabbed it and threw it to the ground before producing a pocket knife.

The boy left the premises on foot and was last seen at Marks Lane.

No property was obtained, and the employee was not physically injured during the incident.

The boy is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, being between 14 and 17-years-old and was wearing a black hoodie.

Investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001509925 within the online suspicious activity form.

attempted robbery dalby court and crime dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

        News The backpackers escaped with the blaze with their lives but little else

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        premium_icon ‘Pressure squeeze’: Windy weather hits Bundaberg

        News Don’t put the winter woollies away yet Bundy, another cold snap is coming.

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        MISSING: Do you have info that could help police?

        premium_icon MISSING: Do you have info that could help police?

        News Bundaberg Police are appealing for information after a puppy was stolen last...

        • 22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites