Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station, demanding cash while brandishing a knife.
A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station, demanding cash while brandishing a knife.
Crime

Police search for ‘red devil’ man

by Brayden Heslehurst
5th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police are searching for a man who took advantage of Halloween celebrations to try and rob a service station.

A man wearing a red devil mask approached a cashier at Caltex Service Station at Tingalpa last Friday at 11pm, where he demanded cash while brandishing a knife.

Luckily, the quick-thinking cashier called police and forced the offender to flee empty-handed.

"Police dog squad have tracked the offender to Currigee Circuit in Tingalpa but were unable to locate him," Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said.

"The offender is described as male, 170cm, caucasian, thin build, possibly aged in his 20s with stooped shoulders. The mask he wore was a red devil mask with a black hood. Police are asking the community for assistance to identify this male."

Sgt Richter said it was an unfortunate incident after there were no other reports of "overzealous" Halloween parties during the weekend.

If you have any information which can help police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Incredible time lapse video shows turtle centre going up

        premium_icon Incredible time lapse video shows turtle centre going up

        News CONSTRUCTION on the new world-class Mon Repos Turtle Centre has been completed – just in time for this year’s turtle season.

        Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        premium_icon Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

        News WITH enough drugs for one hell of a celebration, Aaron James Fritz’s Christmas...

        Man killed his father to 'save' his mother

        premium_icon Man killed his father to 'save' his mother

        Crime David Llewellyn Rein cops eight years jail for killing his father.