Police search for NT escapee

13th Feb 2020 7:36 AM
TERRITORY police are searching for a 29-year-old man who escaped from corrections custody in Alice Springs overnight.

Drew Murrungun, 29, was in correctional custody at the Alice Springs Hospital when he escaped sometime around 1am on Wednesday.

He is described as an indigenous man, 177cm tall with short black hair and clean shaven and at the time he escaped was wearing green hospital pyjamas and no shoes.

Murrungun is not considered a risk to public safety however police ask if anyone sees him not to approach him but instead contact police on 1313 444.

Police are conducting several lines of inquiry as to his whereabouts however urge anyone who may see Murrungun or have information which may assist police in locating him, to call 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

