Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area. Queensland Police
News

Police search for missing vessel in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A SEARCH is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks missing vessel queensland police search water search whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        premium_icon Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        News Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has claimed current Mayor Jack Dempsey did not consult other councillors on a proposed concept to stimulate construction in the...

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        News Missing girl found safe and well.

        Growers vent over region’s water future

        premium_icon Growers vent over region’s water future

        News FARMER Mark Mammino said that he does not want to focus on blaming anyone for the...

        Anatomy of MDMA: What it really does to your body

        premium_icon Anatomy of MDMA: What it really does to your body

        News The deadly consequences of the 'wildly happy' drug