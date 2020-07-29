Menu
The submerged vehicle. Photo: 7NEWS Wide Bay
News

Police search for missing driver after car found underwater

Rhylea Millar
29th Jul 2020 1:18 PM
A VEHICLE has been found fully submerged in a river after it appears to have left the road at a high speed.

Crews from QPS, QAS and QFES were called to the scene on Cedars Rd this morning, about 6.15am, by concerned members of the public.

Police are currently investigating how the single-vehicle crash occurred, but believe skid marks on the road indicate the car may have left the roadway at high speed and fallen off the side of the bridge.

Evidence also shows the vehicle was likely driving in a southbound direction before crashing into the Burnett River.

A search of the vehicle was conducted but the driver has not been found.

Firefighters were unable to find anything to identify who the driver was but did find two black bags inside the vehicle.

Bundaberg police are concerned about the safety of the driver and are urging anyone with any information to please Policelink on 131 444.

A tow truck is in the process of removing the submerged vehicle and the public are reminded to remember the fatal five and drive according to conditions.

