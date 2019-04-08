UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

POLICE are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Gladstone girl.

UPDATE 11:30AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a 13-year-old Gladstone girl has been found safe and well.

Police issued a missing person's report on Sunday night.

A QPS spokeswoman said the girl was reported found at 10am in Gladstone.

EARLIER:

The girl, 13, was last seen leaving an address on Dalton Street, Clinton at around 9am yesterday and then later on John Dory Drive at Toolooa.

However, she has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age and because her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as 160cm tall with a medium build, shoulder length straight blonde hair (however may now be dyed black) and hazel eyes. She also has an infinity symbol on her wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet top, black shorts, black and white Nike shoes and carrying a bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gladstone Police on 4971 3222 or Police Link on 131 444.

Quote the reference number QP1900684011.