Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation
Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.
Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.
Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.
It was towing a small box trailer.
If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.