Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Lady Musgrave pontoon isn’t leaving local shore just yet

        Premium Content Why Lady Musgrave pontoon isn’t leaving local shore just yet

        News While the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon is in the water, there’s still a bit of work to do before the 10+ hour voyage to the lagoon. Find out more:

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Elegant black swans and where to find them

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Elegant black swans and where to find them

        News This week Allan Briggs talks about the Black Swan and where you can find them in...

        MINE MILESTONE: Club takes deep dive into golden history

        Premium Content MINE MILESTONE: Club takes deep dive into golden history

        News Members of the Bundaberg 4WD Club Inc have had the support of the mining venture...

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?