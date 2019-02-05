Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend.
Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend. Toni Benson-Rogan
Crime

Police search for Bundaberg East flower shop thief

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Feb 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUM of money has been stolen from a flower shop in Bundaberg East by a thief who broke in over the weekend.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person, who was dressed in dark clothing with a white motif on the front and cap, after the break and enter, which happened about 3.15am on Saturday.

Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend.
Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend. Toni Benson-Rogan

CCTV footage revealed the person used a backpack to smash the front door of the business before escaping on a scooter with the cash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend.
Police are seeking assistance after a flower shop was broken into over the weekend. Toni Benson-Rogan

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote the reference number QP1900236382.

break and enter bundaberg east cctv flower shop stealing
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    premium_icon Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    Crime AT 17 YEARS of age, not many people could say they have faced their darkest demons and come out the other side.

    Tributes flow for 'larger than life' Bundy footballer

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'larger than life' Bundy footballer

    News Family, friends in shock after sudden death

    Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy crash

    News Officers are working to discover what happened in the Booyal crash

    Conservationist bankrupted himself to save Fraser Island

    premium_icon Conservationist bankrupted himself to save Fraser Island

    News Order of Australia recipient and pioneering conservationist dies