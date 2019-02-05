Police search for Bundaberg East flower shop thief
A SUM of money has been stolen from a flower shop in Bundaberg East by a thief who broke in over the weekend.
Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person, who was dressed in dark clothing with a white motif on the front and cap, after the break and enter, which happened about 3.15am on Saturday.
CCTV footage revealed the person used a backpack to smash the front door of the business before escaping on a scooter with the cash.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.
Quote the reference number QP1900236382.