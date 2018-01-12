UPDATE: Photo released of teen after car stolen and dumped

Police have released a new image of a 19-year-old man who may be connected to a number of incidents in Brisbane and Maryborough which occurred last week.

UPDATE: Police have released a new image of a 19-year-old man who may be connected to a number of incidents in Brisbane and Maryborough which occurred last week.

It will be alleged on January 4, two men were in a stolen vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Maryborough when it crashed at the corner of Edward and Russell Streets.

At 3.20pm, the men allegedly attended a Caringa Street premises in Maryborough where they assaulted a 63-year-old man, stole his car and then drove to Dundowran Beach where the vehicle was abandoned.

It will be further alleged that at 6.15pm the men entered the garage of a residence on Waterview Drive at Dundowran Beach and stole a white Mazda 6.

The vehicle was subsequently located on Boscombe Road at Brookfield on January 5.

A second man, 19-years-old, remains outstanding and police believe a support network in Wynnum is providing him with assistance in order to avoid police.

If anyone sees the 19-year-old, or has information as to his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact police.

Officers would also like to thank the members of the public who provided information which aided in the recovery of the white Mazda 6.

An 18-year-old Carina man was in Richlands Magistrates Court on January 8 charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, armed robbery, stealing and burglary and commit indictable offence.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on February 20.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE searching for two men allegedly involved in incidents in Brisbane and Maryborough on January 4 have arrested a man.

On Friday about 5pm police located a Mazda 3, allegedly stolen from Dundowran Beach on January 4, which was abandoned on Boscombe St in Brookfield.

Just after 10pm Friday night, Wynnum police were conducting patrols when they saw a man travelling in a vehicle along Manly Rd.

Officers intercepted the vehicle, in which the man was travelling as a passenger of a ride-sharing service, taking him into custody.

The driver who was not involved in the incidents was not taken into police custody.

An 18-year-old Carina man is currently in custody and is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court on January 8.

Last week police released the images of the two men, who were wanted in relation to a series of alleged carjackings and a police chase that went through the Sunshine Coast and up to near Bundaberg yesterday.

Dozens of police cars and a police helicopter were involved in the chase and police believed the two men made it back to the greater Brisbane area after the series of incidents began in Sunnybank on Thursday.

Police continue to search for another man, believed to have been involved, and are urging the public not to approach the man, but to contact police on 000.