Police says new camera footage helps to identify offenders

NEW CCTV cameras installed in the Bundaberg CBD as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's commitment to the Safe Night Precinct initiative have resulted in positive results for local law enforcement.

Governance spokeswoman and Safe Night Precinct Board member Helen Blackburn said the council had added specialised cameras to the existing CCTV network over the past 12 months.

"Following conversations with our local Queensland Police Service officers, we have been able to source and install cameras that meet specific surveillance requirements including high definition and night vision cameras,” Cr Blackburn said.

"As part of the Safe Night partnership we have also provided computer equipment and a high speed fibre link to QPS to enable them to monitor the cameras.”

Local Police Beat Officers have reported that the high quality of the new camera footage made it easier to identify offenders, helping to solve numerous offences occurring in the CBD.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said the installation of the cameras was a great outcome for the community.

"The cameras are a valuable tool for Bundaberg Police and are regularly utilised to locate and identify offenders,” Ms Rewald said.

"By working in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Safe Night Precinct Board we have been able to assist in eliminating black spots and the expansion of the City Safe Network, contributing to community safety in the CBD.”

Safe Night Precinct Board president Lloyd Finnis said the group had sourced funding for the installation of the cameras.

"The Safe Night Precinct Board has really valued working with Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Police to identify appropriate CCTV locations.

"This collaboration has ensured that we have improved safety within the CBD and made the most of the $100,000 grant money awarded by the Office of Liquor & Gaming.”