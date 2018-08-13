Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CCTV cameras installed in the Bundaberg CBD as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's commitment to the Safe Night Precinct initiative have resulted in positive results for local law enforcement.
NEW CCTV cameras installed in the Bundaberg CBD as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's commitment to the Safe Night Precinct initiative have resulted in positive results for local law enforcement. Rachel Vercoe
News

Police says new camera footage helps to identify offenders

13th Aug 2018 12:39 PM

NEW CCTV cameras installed in the Bundaberg CBD as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's commitment to the Safe Night Precinct initiative have resulted in positive results for local law enforcement.

Governance spokeswoman and Safe Night Precinct Board member Helen Blackburn said the council had added specialised cameras to the existing CCTV network over the past 12 months.

"Following conversations with our local Queensland Police Service officers, we have been able to source and install cameras that meet specific surveillance requirements including high definition and night vision cameras,” Cr Blackburn said.

"As part of the Safe Night partnership we have also provided computer equipment and a high speed fibre link to QPS to enable them to monitor the cameras.”

Local Police Beat Officers have reported that the high quality of the new camera footage made it easier to identify offenders, helping to solve numerous offences occurring in the CBD.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said the installation of the cameras was a great outcome for the community.

"The cameras are a valuable tool for Bundaberg Police and are regularly utilised to locate and identify offenders,” Ms Rewald said.

"By working in partnership with Bundaberg Regional Council and the Safe Night Precinct Board we have been able to assist in eliminating black spots and the expansion of the City Safe Network, contributing to community safety in the CBD.”

Safe Night Precinct Board president Lloyd Finnis said the group had sourced funding for the installation of the cameras.

"The Safe Night Precinct Board has really valued working with Bundaberg Regional Council and Bundaberg Police to identify appropriate CCTV locations.

"This collaboration has ensured that we have improved safety within the CBD and made the most of the $100,000 grant money awarded by the Office of Liquor & Gaming.”

bundaberg bundaberg regional council cbd cctv police safe night out
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    premium_icon Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    News IT'S a common belief snakes hibernate during the winter months and those who fear the slithery legless creatures can be carefree in this time.

    Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    premium_icon Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    News A cold start for Bundy this week, with temps dropping below average

    Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    premium_icon Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    Environment Riverbank stabilisation project by Bundaberg Rum delayed by asbestos

    Local Partners