Police say letterbox explosion could have caused injury

BIG BANG: Did you hear the bang on Monday night?

WONDERING what that bang was on Monday night?

While there was much discussion about the origin of the noise on social media forums, Bundaberg police district crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said a letterbox on Watson St was badly damaged after a small device had been placed inside.

The bang went off between 11.30pm and 11.40pm on Monday according to Snr Const Loftus.

"The sound may have awoken people in the neighbourhood, been frightening and due to the stillness of the night would have been quite magnified,” she said.

"Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour and do not consider these incidents to be a prank or practical joke, but a serious matter which could result in serious injury.”

A similar incident occurred on Kirbys Rd on April 15 when a letterbox was severely damaged.

If you have any information, call Policelink on 131 444.