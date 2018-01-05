Police say dog was shot after attack on mum

CRUEL: Zuma after being shot by a Wonbah man.

DOG owners across the Bundaberg region have been asked to make sure pets are secured in a fenced yard, not only for the animals' safety but the safety of others.

The plea comes after a NewsMail report on December 29 about a Wonbah couple whose dog was shot on December 27.

The owner of the dog said he feared retaliation from whoever shot the dog because it was reported to police.

Gin Gin Acting Sergeant Paul Jackson yesterday told the NewsMail the incident had been investigated and no action would be taken.

Act Sgt Jackson said the dog was shot by a 25-year-old man who was protecting his mother.

"She was near the dam near her house when the dog pinned her two smaller dogs down,” Act Sgt Jackson said.

"(The dog) became aggressive towards the woman,” he said.

"The son fired a warning shot which did not deter the dog and a second shot was fired and it hit the dog.

"He shot the dog to protect his mum.”

Act Sgt Jackson said police were informed about the shooting and had taken statements.

The dog received vet treatment and survived.

He said it was important for dog owners to keep their pets restrained even if they lived on rural properties so similar incidents didn't occur.