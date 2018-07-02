Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a crash near Morayfield in which the driver may have been shot.
Police are investigating a crash near Morayfield in which the driver may have been shot. Scott Powick
News

Police say crash driver may have been shot

1st Jul 2018 8:07 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2018 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who remains in a critical condition following a serious crash this morning at Morayfield may have suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, police say.

At about 5.30am, emergency crews were called to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Michael Ave and Morayfield Rd.

The male driver suffered serious injuries including wounds to his neck and spine, and he was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Initial investigations suggest that the man is believed to have a gunshot wound to his neck," news.com quoted a police media spokesman as saying.

Three men fled the scene leaving the driver in the car, they were last seen running from the crash on Michael Ave.

The Forensic Crash Unit and CIB is investigating and police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

crime police road accident road crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon IT WON'T WORK: Vinnies CEO slams Cashless Debit Card

    News THE boss of one of the country's top charities has slammed the Cashless Debit Card, saying it would be better to increase welfare and investment in regions.

    Council pushes for Bundy innovation hub in Senate inquiry

    premium_icon Council pushes for Bundy innovation hub in Senate inquiry

    Politics Senate committee asks for input on regional inequality

    No extra drumlines for Bundaberg

    No extra drumlines for Bundaberg

    Politics Extra funding to meet increasing costs

    Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    premium_icon Decentralisation inquiry: 'Govt agencies should go regional'

    Politics 'Public sector jobs should be more widely distributed'

    Local Partners