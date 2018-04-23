Police say carjacker stole car before targeting mum at shops

SEARCH: Detective Senior Constable David May said police have identified the person they believe is the offender.

BUNDABERG police have held a press conference as they look to find the man responsible for a carjacking at Hinkler Central.

Detective Senior Constable David May said the carjacking started about 4.40pm on Friday on Woondooma St.

Snr Det May said a good Samaritan came across a heated altercation between two people, believed to be mother and son, and decided to help.

"He's rushed over and left the keys in the car," Det Snr Const May said.

"The male involved in that altercation has then run over to the good Samaritan's vehicle and stolen it and driven away."

A short time after the first incident the man drove to the carpark underneath Hinkler Central shopping centre.

"He attempted to steal keys from another shopper there," he said.

The man was unsuccessful, and then found another shopper who was loading groceries in the car with her son.

Det Snr Const May said the offender apologised for stealing the car as he did so.

"The mother tried to retrieve some items from the vehicle," he said.

"Neither the mother or the child were in the vehicle but were left fairly traumatised."

He said the police have identified the offender and are looking to find him.

Det Snr Const May said the mother and son were both terrified.

"It's the most scary and terrifying experience that family will have experienced," he said.

"Having the mother try to retrieve possessions and having the vehicle stolen while the child was watching.

"It's not something I would want my family watching."

Anyone with information about the carjacking can phone Bundaberg police 4153 9111 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.