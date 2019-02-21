Menu
CAUGHT RED HANDED: Bundaberg police gave this local citizen a lift home after he was caught wandering the streets late at night.
Crime

Police save Mr C Food from the Crusty Crab restaurant

21st Feb 2019 12:14 PM

BUNDABERG Police were conducting routine evening patrols of the Riverside Parklands when they encountered this rather feisty individual.

Mr C Food was obviously out for a moonlit stroll but, due to his crabbiness, an arrest was effected.

Luckily the crustacean complied, putting his hands up when directed.

After a short time in a watch house shell, it was determined that he was a claw-abiding citizen and released to a (watery) place of safety.

Just goes to prove that you should always be aware of your surroundings when out at night as you never know what fishy individual may cross your path.

Bundaberg News Mail

