Police rounds - Jan 18

NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale

Shoes stolen

A VEHICLE unlocked in private grounds on Wendt St, Millbank has had footwear and cash stolen from it.

Police say the incident happened between 5pm January 16 and 6.45pm January 17.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the police reference number QP1800103753.

Ransacked

A GLOVE box has been opened and ransacked on Johnston St, Millbank.

According to police, the vehicle was in a car port between 8pm January 16 and 8am January 17, when the offence happened.

If you have any details phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the police reference number QP1800103868.

Documents gone

A LAPTOP case containing documents; a scale and hand tools were among the items taken from vehicle on George St, Bundaberg West.

The incident occurred between 9pm January 16 and 6am January 17.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the police reference number QP1800103933.

