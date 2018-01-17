Police rounds - Jan 17

Police have been busy in Bundaberg.

Knife found

POLICE patrolling Faldt St at 3.10am this morning found two boys, aged 17 and 18, both from Avoca and both alleged in possession of a knife.

They are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 2 in relation to possession of a knife in a public place or a school.

Break and enter

BETWEEN 4pm on January 7 and 7am on January 16, it is alleged that unknown offenders have gained entry to an educational facility and removed a tap assembly from a water tank and damaged a roller door to a shed.

Police are still looking for information about the incident on McIlwraith Rd, if you have any information which may assist investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1800099066.

Car stolen

Bundaberg police are searching for a blue 2014 Holden Commodore reported stolen from Moore Park Beach.

Registration on the sedan is 349VHO.

Police are urging anyone who spots a stolen car not to approach it, rather report the location and sighting to 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

If you see this car quote the police reference number QP1800104293.

Two other cars have been stolen in the Wide Bay, one from Maryborough and one in Gympie.