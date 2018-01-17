Menu
Bundy police rounds

Police have been kept busy around the region.
Police have been kept busy around the region.

Window smashed

POLICE are urging anyone with information about a break and enter on Targo St to come forward after unknown offenders allegedly gained entry to a business by smashing a front window and damaging door locks. The offence occurred between 5pm on January 12 and 7am on January 15. If you have any info phone Policelink on 131444 and quote reference QP1800097870.

Items taken

BETWEEN 12.20am and 1am today, police allege unknown offenders entered an unlocked dwelling and stole a television, a beverage, two mobile phones and a wallet.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the incident happened at an Avoca Rd home. If you have any details phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1800097415.

Cash stolen

POLICE are searching for information after an Apple Tree Creek dwelling had cash stolen.

The alleged theft occurred between 7pm on January 14 and 7pm on January 15. If you have details phone 131444 and quote QP1800096366.

