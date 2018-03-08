POLICE ROUND-UP: Teens arrested for shoplifting

UNDER ARREST: Two girls, 13 and 14, were arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Hinkler and Stockland.

UNDER ARREST: Two girls, 13 and 14, were arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Hinkler and Stockland. Renee Pilcher

BUNDABERG police have charged a driver for being more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 37-year-old driver was stopped on Greenwood St Kepnock this morning.

"The Ford Falcon station wagon was pulled over at 2.20am,” the spokesman said.

"The driver recorded a reading of .206.”

He will appear in court at a later date.

In a separate case, a 40-year-old man will make a court appearance after police charged him with driving over three times the legal limit.

The QPS spokesman said the man was pulled over on Bourbong St about 7.05pm last night.

He blew .166.

Meanwhile, two teenage girls were arrested yesterday accused of multiple shoplifting offences.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the girls, aged 13 and 14, were charged with stealing clothing and other items.

The offences allegedly took place at Hinkler Central and Stockland Bundaberg between 3pm and 9pm.