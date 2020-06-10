POLICE ROUND-UP: Officers investigate four stealing offences

IN THE past two weeks there have been a number of unlawful entry and stealing offences and Bundaberg Police are asking the public to get in touch with any information about the crimes.

Bed sheets and pillow stolen

POLICE are investigating after a vehicle was unlawfully entered and property was stolen.

The incident happened between 6am and 8.45am on May 30 on Frank Gilbert Drive in Thabeban.

The stolen property included a phone charger, bed sheets, pillow, carry bag and clothing.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001182862.

Tools stolen from vehicle

A RUGBY laser level and various tools were stolen after a vehicle was unlawfully entered earlier this week.

The property was stolen between Sunday and Monday on Anderson St in Avenell Heights.

Police are investigating the matter, if you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001186912.

Items stolen from trailer

A TRAILER was unlawfully entered and a number of items were stolen between Friday and Monday.

The property was stolen on Ritchie St in Norville and included a Toro self propelled 20" lawnmower, Honda straight shaft brush cutter and two 20 litre drums of unleaded fuel.

Police are investigating the matter, if you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001188875.

Engagement rings taken

A SONY PlayStation 4 and two engagement rings were stolen from a residence on Pitt St earlier this week.

The address was unlawfully entered between 8am and 6pm on Monday.

Police are currently investigating the matter, if you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001192506.