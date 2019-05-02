Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police round up cattle following truck roll over

Ali Kuchel
by
2nd May 2019 11:28 AM

A TRUCK driver and most of the cattle on board the truck have escaped a roll over in the Somerset region.

Police were alerted to the scene at the corner of Gatton-Esk Road and Ulyatt Road at Mount Hallen at 10.27am with reports of a traffic crash.

A Police Media spokesperson said the truck had tipped, however the driver was able to escape with the assistance of emergency services.

Most of the cattle were able to break free, except for one at the time.

Emergency services worked to contain the cattle, which had gotten onto the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said fire fighters used cutting equipment to free the trapped animal.

The truck remains on the side of the road in an embankment.

cattle gatton rollover truck rollover
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    NewsMail's list of stylish people coming

    NewsMail's list of stylish people coming

    News Putting the 'style' in lifestyle city

    Boot Brisbane: Where Bundy stands on a new state divide

    premium_icon Boot Brisbane: Where Bundy stands on a new state divide

    News Why Bundy may not be part of a split state campaign

    Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    premium_icon Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    Crime Mystery surrounds the packages that washes ashore

    First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

    First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

    News First voucher won in competition.