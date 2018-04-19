POLICE ROUND-UP: Busy day for officers in Bundy
A 53-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after she was struck by a car along Bourbong St today.
Paramedics treated the woman for a bruised hip before taking her to hospital.
The incident happened just before noon.
SHOULDER DISLOCATED IN FIGHT
PARAMEDICS attended the scene of an assault which left a man with arm injuries early this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 38-year-old's shoulder was dislocated during the altercation on Targo St at 1.30am.
He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.
CAR HITS TREE
A WOMAN was left with minor injuries after her car hit a tree along the Esplanade at Elliott Heads today.
Emergency services responded to the crash about 3.30pm.
TEEN CHARGED WITH STEALING PLATES
A TEENAGER has been charged with stealing number plates.
Childers police pulled a car over on Churchill St, Childers, over about 11.30pm on April 13.
The 17-year-old male driver was detained.
The plates were reported stolen from a car parked on Degilbo St in Maryborough.
The teen will appear in Childers Magistrates Court at a later date.