EMERGENCY CALL: Paramedics were called to Bourbong St where they assessed the woman, who suffered a bruised hip.
News

POLICE ROUND-UP: Busy day for officers in Bundy

19th Apr 2018 7:06 PM

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after she was struck by a car along Bourbong St today.

Paramedics treated the woman for a bruised hip before taking her to hospital.

The incident happened just before noon.

SHOULDER DISLOCATED IN FIGHT

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of an assault which left a man with arm injuries early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 38-year-old's shoulder was dislocated during the altercation on Targo St at 1.30am.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

CAR HITS TREE

A WOMAN was left with minor injuries after her car hit a tree along the Esplanade at Elliott Heads today.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 3.30pm.

TEEN CHARGED WITH STEALING PLATES

A TEENAGER has been charged with stealing number plates.

Childers police pulled a car over on Churchill St, Childers, over about 11.30pm on April 13.

The 17-year-old male driver was detained.

The plates were reported stolen from a car parked on Degilbo St in Maryborough.

The teen will appear in Childers Magistrates Court at a later date.

