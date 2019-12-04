Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Investigations are continuing regarding a child protection matter in Chinchilla.
Investigations are continuing regarding a child protection matter in Chinchilla.
Crime

Police reveal why they’re excavating backyard

Peta McEachern
by and ELISE WILLIAMS and Peta McEachern
4th Dec 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE backyard of a small country town home has been turned into a crime scene as part of an ongoing child protection matter.

A Chinchilla backyard is excavated by police. Picture: Peta McEachern
A Chinchilla backyard is excavated by police. Picture: Peta McEachern

Officers from the State Crime Command, who investigate serious offences including homicide, child and sexual abuse and organised crime gangs, were yesterday leading the investigation at a Chinchilla backyard - around three and a half hours inland from Brisbane.

Police photograph findings at a Chinchilla property. Picture: Peta McEachern
Police photograph findings at a Chinchilla property. Picture: Peta McEachern

It's unclear exactly what detectives were searching for, however police spent the majority of the day digging and photographing objects located in the dirt, before placing them in evidence bags. 

Police dogs were also at the scene of the quiet Chinchilla neighbourhood.

Police dogs brought in to help with investigations. Picture: Peta McEachern.
Police dogs brought in to help with investigations. Picture: Peta McEachern.

It's understood the home has been vacant for some months, however, was previously occupied by a young family. 

A Queensland Police Spokesman said police had today executed a crime scene warrant for the Chinchilla property as part of the investigation.

"Investigators are searching the property and speaking to a number of persons who may be able to assist with the investigation," the spokesman said. 

backyard excavating child protection cpiu editors picks police excavation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural sector.

        Victories of local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        News Crews monitoring situation

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:41 AM
        BREAKING: Crews called to car, truck crash near Ring Rd

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews called to car, truck crash near Ring Rd

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:39 AM