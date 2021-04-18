Police reveal what you need to know when riding e-scooters

The region’s new E-scooters have taken off with a zoom in the last couple of weeks.

While there appears to be plenty of people enjoying the new wheels, Bundaberg Police have responded to a number of E-scooter related incidents.

While education has been the focus so far, repeat offending will result in the issue of $133 on the spot fine for misuse of the scooters.

By signing up to use of the scooters, users have agreed to: wearing a helmet, being over the age of 18 years, only one person on the scooter at a time, not using mobile phones while operating and not drinking alcohol.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said you also must not travel on a length of road (or shoulder) where the speed limit is more than 50 km/h unless the footpath is obstructed.

When you have finished using the scooter, make sure that you leave in a suitable parking area and not where it will block paths or access.

Footpaths are also used by pedestrians so remember to give way so that we can all enjoy our walkways.

MORE STORIES