Police reveal new details about Pittsworth fatal crash

Tom Gillespie
by
13th Jan 2019 2:55 PM | Updated: 14th Jan 2019 4:55 AM
Subscriber only

FURTHER details have been revealed about the death of a young man in a single-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba.

Pittsworth Police confirmed the 24-year-old local man, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the Gore Highway at Broxburn at 3am today, wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

Acting Officer-in-Charge Steve Johnson said while investigations were still ongoing into the actual cause, initial reports suggested the victim had been thrown from the car, which continued to roll forward.

"The vehicle continued rolling, it was around 15m between him and vehicle (when) it came to a stop," he said.

Acting Sgt Johnson pleaded with motorists driving on rural highways at night to be careful and use common sense, following a spate of crashes and rollovers over the weekend.

"Basically, we just plead to people to obey the rules (including) to wear the seatbelts," he said, speaking generally.

"Know your limits, especially if it's during the middle of the night.

"Even if you feel okay, you can have a micro-sleep. If it's late, even if you've got far to travel, we urge people to consider waiting until the morning."

The man's family has been informed of his death. He is believed to be married with children.

pittsworth queensland police service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

    Local Partners