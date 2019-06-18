Police reveal image of van used in charity bin theft

Can you identify the driver of this van?

Can you identify the driver of this van? Contributed

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance to help identify a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the theft of property from charity bins.

At about 12pm on Sunday, June 16, a white Ford Transit van has driven into a carpark on McCarthy St, Bundaberg and parked near the donation bins.

A male driver believed to be aged between 50 and 70, has exited the vehicle and loaded stools, a bed, bikes and other property into the van and then driven off.

The property concerned had been donated at about 10.30am.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote the reference number: QP1901173237.