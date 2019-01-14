Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a public toilet at Coolum on January 4.
A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a public toilet at Coolum on January 4. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police reveal how man preyed on toddler in public toilet

14th Jan 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released new information about the sexual assault of a toddler in a Sunshine Coast public toilet block.

Sunshine Coast detectives said the four-year-old girl was with family and friends at Tickle Park, Coolum, on Friday, January 4 when she wandered away from the group.

She entered a nearby unisex toilet block when a man entered the toilet and indecently assaulted the child.

The girl returned to her family and friends and later told her parents about the incident.

It is believed that the incident may have occurred sometime between 4.30pm and 5.30pm at a toilet block at the Coolum Surf Club end of Tickle Park.

The man may have had white or light coloured hair and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police are appealing for anyone who noticed anything or anyone suspicious, or anything out of the ordinary in Tickle Park or the local area that afternoon to contact them.

Police would also like to speak to any motorists who drove past Tickle Park between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 4, and who may have dash cam vision.

The child was medically assessed but did not require medical treatment.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

child sexual assault coolum public toilet sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment SOME have called them gems, some have called them blobs and some have called them jelly buttons.

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:42 PM
    Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    premium_icon Dutton slams migrant plan: 'All hype'

    Politics Thousands of migrants could be sent to regions under new plan

    BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Men need a quiet space, women too

    Opinion 'When I was young, it was a time of respect for ladies.'

    Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    premium_icon Grandma left trapped under bike after hit and run

    News 66-year-old woman left on road after hit and run

    Local Partners