A map released by Lifeflight on Sunday, showing the route of the rescue chopper.
Police to resume search for missing Bundaberg diver

Crystal Jones
by
26th Nov 2019 7:44 AM
POLICE will continue their search for a missing 38-year-old man who failed to resurface during a dive off Elliott Heads on Saturday morning. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman today told the NewsMail that crews were headed back out today in a search for the man from Bundaberg. 

Addressing the media in Brisbane yesterday, Water Police Senior Constable Mark Gardiner said a helicopter had been in the air searching the shoreline, while Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg and Hervey Bay both had a vessel in the water.

"...The conditions are very favourable for a search," he said.

"It doesn't look too good but we're continuing on with the search hoping that he's still out there somewhere and we will continue on until otherwise we see fit, and maybe the possibilities aren't too good."

It is believed the man was free-diving at the time of going missing.

