Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
News

Cyclist targeted in road rage incident, witnesses report

Ashley Pillhofer
1st Nov 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have responded to reports a driver tried to run down a cyclist in South Mackay.

Officers are at the scene in James Street, interviewing witnesses who allege a white ute struck a wooden paling fence in a road rage incident.

Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay.
Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay. Ashley Pilhofer

Witnesses at the scene claim they saw a man running and cycling away from the car before trying to jump over the fence, which the car struck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.

More to come

breaking crime editors picks hit and run james st mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        premium_icon Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        Council News North Burnett mayor takes offence to Dempsey calling Paradise Dam ‘ours’, saying ‘remember where water comes from’.

        Woman transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog

        premium_icon Woman transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog

        Health A woman was transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog.

        EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        News New community reference group revealed for Paradise Dam

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints