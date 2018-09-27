Menu
Senior Constable Ryan Thompson and Constable Brent Schulz received bravery awards at Government House. Brigid Simeoni
Police who rescued elderly woman from yacht given award

Brigid Simeoni
by
7th May 2016 5:57 AM
ONE of the police officers who helped rescue an elderly woman from a stricken yacht on the flooded Burnett River says any of his colleagues would have done the same.

Constable Brent Schulz, Senior Constable Ryan Thompson and Senior Constable Donita Stains were awarded bravery medals at a ceremony at Government House on Friday.

The police officers worked together using a tinnie to rescue a woman from a yacht while Bundaberg was lashed with flooding rain on Australia Day 2013.

The 16m sailing yacht, with an elderly couple on board, broke away from its mooring and began to float uncontrollably down the river before colliding with another vessel.

When police reached the boat they saw the elderly woman on the deck hanging on as the yacht drifted and became stuck in mangroves.

They rescued her and she was taken to shore in the tinnie but her husband could not be located and was later found dead.

Const Schulz said it was an honour to be recognised with the Group Bravery Citation but they were just doing their job.

"Any copper would have done the same thing," Const Schulz said.

Snr Const Ryan agreed, saying: "It was a team effort".

They were among 21 police officers who received medals during Friday morning's Australian Bravery Decorations ceremony in Brisbane.

- ARM Newsdesk

