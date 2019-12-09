Menu
Police are hoping to speak with this woman.
POLICE REPORT: Cops seek help to solve Bundy crimes

Crystal Jones
9th Dec 2019 2:32 PM
Investigation into vehicle damage 

Police from the Bundaberg station are seeking public assistance to help identify a female (in image above) who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to a vehicle being damaged on Pickett St, Svensson Heights on Tuesday, December 9, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding the damage or could help identify this female person who could help police with this investigation, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1902412576.

Home broken into, used syringes found 

Between Friday and Sunday, a residence on Water St, Bundaberg South has been broken into.

Entry was gained by breaking a bedroom window.

Empty alcohol cans and used syringes have been left on the property and a further window broken.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact Police and quote QP1902446603.

Woman's phone taken out of her hands

At 6.15pm on Friday, a female victim was walking along Maryborough Street holding her iPhone in front of her using Facetime to speak with a friend.

A vehicle has pulled over on the opposite side of the road and a male has exited the passenger side door.

The male suspect has approached the victim from the front, grabbing the iPhone from her hands and decamping along Maryborough Street, turning along Ruddell Street.

The vehicle is described a silver vehicle.

Male suspect described as Caucasian, short blonde hair, approximately 160cm tall, skinny, wearing black shorts, black shoes and black hat.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact police and quote QP1902434141.

$10,000 in gear and tools taken 

Between Thursday and Saturday a business on Melvin Street, Norville has been unlawful entered and two vehicles broken into.

One of the vehicles contained plumbing equipment and tools valued at $10,000.

Still awaiting a detailed inventory list to be forwarded to police.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter please contact Police and quote QP1902437837.

