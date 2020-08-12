Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LOCK UP: Bundaberg Police are reminding locals to lock their vehicles after a number of cars were broken into.
LOCK UP: Bundaberg Police are reminding locals to lock their vehicles after a number of cars were broken into.
News

Police remind locals to lock cars after thefts

Geordi Offord
12th Aug 2020 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are reminding people to lock their cars after a number of vehicles were broken into.

Between Tuesday and today, a number of vehicles were unlawfully entered at Normanby Square at Bundaberg South.

Items stolen from the vehicles include an Apple iPad, a Novo carry bag, spectacles and a diary.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg Police said a majority of the offences included vehicles that were unlocked.

She said it was a timely reminder to residents to lock it or lose it.

To reduce the risk of vehicle theft, or theft of valuable property, police encourage residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and/or keep them out of sight.

You can also reduce risk by locking all doors and windows and parking in a well-lit area.

For more information on vehicle security, visit the MyPolice website.

More Stories

buncrime bundaberg crime bundaberg police bunpolice qps bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opposition MP’s rare move in Parliament over mining

        Premium Content Opposition MP’s rare move in Parliament over mining

        Politics An LNP Opposition backbencher has made a rare move in State Parliament, one not seen for nearly three years.

        Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        Premium Content Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        News Between the latest cast announcements are classic titles like The Man from...

        How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        Premium Content How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        News Bundy researchers delve into what happens when pokies are out and sporting...

        How community groups can apply for funding

        How community groups can apply for funding

        News THE RACQ Foundation has received a record number of applications for funding...