Police remind locals to lock cars after thefts

BUNDABERG police are reminding people to lock their cars after a number of vehicles were broken into.

Between Tuesday and today, a number of vehicles were unlawfully entered at Normanby Square at Bundaberg South.

Items stolen from the vehicles include an Apple iPad, a Novo carry bag, spectacles and a diary.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg Police said a majority of the offences included vehicles that were unlocked.

She said it was a timely reminder to residents to lock it or lose it.

To reduce the risk of vehicle theft, or theft of valuable property, police encourage residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles and/or keep them out of sight.

You can also reduce risk by locking all doors and windows and parking in a well-lit area.

For more information on vehicle security, visit the MyPolice website.