34°
News

Police remember fallen comrades at annual service

POLICE REMEMBRANCE: Bundaberg Inspector Pat Swindells speaks at yesterday's event. Photo: Stephen Bennett
POLICE REMEMBRANCE: Bundaberg Inspector Pat Swindells speaks at yesterday's event. Photo: Stephen Bennett

BANDING together in a moment of respect and remembrance, Wide Bay Burnett Police District staff yesterday bowed their heads for police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The 2017 National Police Remembrance Day Service was at the Uniting Church on Barolin St, after a candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the occasion was also to honour colleagues whose deaths did not happen in the line duty, and their families who, she said, were part of the policing family.

The commemoration included a march.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said his thoughts were with Sergeant Owen Harms and his in particular when he laid a wreath.

Sgt Harms took his own life on August 1.

September 29 is a day for the remembrance of police in Australia as well as south-west Pacific communities.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Topics:  bundaberg national police remembrance day

Bundaberg News Mail
Bird alerts couple to snake

Bird alerts couple to snake

THE only thing that should be under the bonnet of your car is a mechanic.

This show will get you hot under the collar

AUSSIE HEAT: The boys will be in town for one performance only on Sunday night.

Male entertainers performing for one night only

Electoral boundaries may be a-changin'

REDRAW: The red line is the current boundary of the seat of Hinkler, and the blue line represents the changed boundary put forward by the redistribution committee.

Proposal to move part of Wide Bay into Hinkler

Motorist flees car seconds before it burst into flames

A car burned at Main St, Pialba.

Firefighters are currently responding to an incident.

Local Partners