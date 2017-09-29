Police remember fallen comrades at annual service

BANDING together in a moment of respect and remembrance, Wide Bay Burnett Police District staff yesterday bowed their heads for police officers who have died in the line of duty.

The 2017 National Police Remembrance Day Service was at the Uniting Church on Barolin St, after a candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the occasion was also to honour colleagues whose deaths did not happen in the line duty, and their families who, she said, were part of the policing family.

The commemoration included a march.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said his thoughts were with Sergeant Owen Harms and his in particular when he laid a wreath.

Sgt Harms took his own life on August 1.

September 29 is a day for the remembrance of police in Australia as well as south-west Pacific communities.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.