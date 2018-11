CAN YOU HELP? Six people police want to speak to in Bundy.

DO YOU know these six people?

Bundaberg police have released images of the five men and one woman as they believe the group may be able to help them with their investigations into evading police, trespass, shoplifting and wilful damage offences.

QP1801965332: Police want to speak to this man about a wilful damage offence that occurred about 10.35pm on Tuesday, October 23, on Targo St, Bundaberg South. QPS

QP1801962617: Officers believe the man in this image may be able help with investigations into wilful damage on Targo St, Bundaberg, about 3.30am on Sunday, October 21. QPS

QP1801885269: Police want to speak to this man about an evading police offence committed on Goodwood Rd in Thabeban about 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 10. QPS

QP1801968312: Officers believe this man may be able to help them with inquiries into a trespass offence on Blamey Street, Avenell Heights, about 5.15am on Tuesday, October 23. QPS

QP1801913454: Officers want to speak to this woman about a shoplifting offence about 10am on Monday, October 15, on Bourbong St in the CBD. QPS

QP1801908767: Police want to speak to this man about a shoplifting offence on Maryborough St about 3.15pm on Friday, October 12. QPS

A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images.

Instead, she said, people with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au.