POLICE are hoping to a speak to a man captured on CCTV who they believe may be able to help with their investigations into a stealing offence.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 22 at about 11.45am on Maryborough St, Bundaberg.

Police advise not to approach anyone believed to be displayed in these images.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number

QP2001516151.