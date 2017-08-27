Police release CCTV images to help catch Agnes Water thieves

CCTV: These two men are being sought by police for assistance with their inquiries.

POLICE are investigating two recent incidents in the Agnes Water area where thieves have broken into vehicles and then attempted to use a stolen credit card.

The first incident is believed to have occurred between 2.30pm and 5.10pm on Friday, when two men allegedly gained access to a car parked at Chinaman's Beach and took a bag from inside.

A short time later a bank card from the bag was used in an attempt to withdraw money from an ATM, though the transaction was declined.

Police said the same two men are believed to have broken into a second vehicle at the Paperbark Forest Boardwalk around 12.45pm yesterday.

The men allegedly gained access to the car by smashing a window, and took a bag containing a number of personal items.

CCTV: One of the two men being sought by police for assistance with their enquiries. Contributed

A number of CCTV images have been released by the police of two men they say "may be able to assist with inquiries".

Police said they could be travelling in a 2004-2005 model dark blue Nissan Navara-style dual cab ute.

Anyone who may have seen the men or may know their whereabouts can contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

CCTV: Police are seeking assistance from these two men captured on CCTV footage. Contributed