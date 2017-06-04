Police release age of fatal crash victim

FATALITY: One person is dead after a horror front-on smash the highway at Ban Ban Springs last night.

UPDATE 11.30am: Police have confirmed the person killed in the Burnett Highway smash was a man in his 20s.

QPS Media stated the man was pronounced dead on the scene at the Ban Ban Springs fatality last night, while the male truck driver was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital with non life-threatening abdominal injuries.

10am: ONE person is dead after a horror front-on smash between a car and a semi-trailer on the highway at Ban Ban Springs last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said the deceased was in the car with another person who suffered head and chest injuries.

That person was choppered to hospital after the crash.

Mr Kelly said the crash occurred at 11.30pm on a 100kmh section of road.

Police closed the Burnett Highway while ambulance officers treated the injured.

The collision is under investigation by Forensic Crash Unit to determine the cause of the crash.

