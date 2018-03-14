Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Walker St crash
News

Police redirecting traffic after major crash

Crystal Jones
by
14th Mar 2018 6:40 PM

THE intersection of Walker and Targo Sts is closed and traffic is being redirected after a two-vehicle smash just before 6pm.

A photo of one of the cars in the crash.
A photo of one of the cars in the crash.

Emergency crews including two police cars, ambulance officers and fire fighters rushed to the scene where a grey Holden Commodore station wagon and a white hatchback collided.

Crash, Walker and Targo Sts.
Crash, Walker and Targo Sts. Crystal Jones

Debris is strewn across the road and damage to the vehicles is extensive.

Traffic in the area is backed up and motorists are being urged to take an alternative route.

Tow trucks have now arrived.

 

Crash, Walker and Targo Sts.
Crash, Walker and Targo Sts. Crystal Jones

A witness said one of the cars was thought to have tried to make a u-turn at the intersection and the other car spun out and hit a pole.

Crash, Walker and Targo Sts.
Crash, Walker and Targo Sts. Crystal Jones
ambulance bundaberg crash emergency serv intersection police
Bundaberg News Mail
Court quashes guilty verdict of man with mental disability

Court quashes guilty verdict of man with mental disability

News Illiterate and incapable of basic daily tasks, he cannot understand even basic court proceedings - so why was he put on trial?

Victim's ex grilled on relationship with alleged murderer

Victim's ex grilled on relationship with alleged murderer

Crime Woman finishes giving evidence in trial

PHOTOS: Ceremony presents our cops with awards

PHOTOS: Ceremony presents our cops with awards

Community Forty-plus police awards presented for milestones

Bundaberg cafe can't catch a break

Bundaberg cafe can't catch a break

Business Cafe owners on notice

Local Partners