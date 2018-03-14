Police redirecting traffic after major crash

THE intersection of Walker and Targo Sts is closed and traffic is being redirected after a two-vehicle smash just before 6pm.

A photo of one of the cars in the crash.

Emergency crews including two police cars, ambulance officers and fire fighters rushed to the scene where a grey Holden Commodore station wagon and a white hatchback collided.

Crash, Walker and Targo Sts. Crystal Jones

Debris is strewn across the road and damage to the vehicles is extensive.

Traffic in the area is backed up and motorists are being urged to take an alternative route.

Tow trucks have now arrived.

Crash, Walker and Targo Sts. Crystal Jones

A witness said one of the cars was thought to have tried to make a u-turn at the intersection and the other car spun out and hit a pole.