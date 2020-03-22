Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police recruit squad fast-tracked to boost resources

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE current police recruit squad will graduate six weeks early to help ease pressure on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 59 recruit constables will graduate on April 17, with 30 cops heading to Alice Springs, 19 to Katherine and 10 to Tennant Creek.

An accelerated recruitment program of 30 police will commence mid-year.

The two-month intensive program will involve the recruitment of ­experienced police officers from interstate into the police force.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory was facing unprecedented times, and it was vital police had all the support and resources they needed.

"The fast-tracking of this squad will see an additional 59 constables deployed across the Territory, bolstering the support in our regional areas," he said.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Nicole Manison said she was confident the recruit squad members would be adequately trained, despite having finished their course early.

"Our recruits have had the best training by our team at the Police College and they are ready to serve the Territory," she said.

Originally published as Police recruit squad fast-tracked into duty to boost resources.

 

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks police recruits

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice, about matters they have in court during the coronavirus pandemic.

        Man suffers burns from campfire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns from campfire

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Lowmead in the early hours of the morning after reports a...

        The jobs that kept paramedics busy across Bundy last night

        premium_icon The jobs that kept paramedics busy across Bundy last night

        News PARAMEDICS were called to two emergency incidents across the Bundaberg region last...

        Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

        premium_icon Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

        News POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.