Crime

Police ramp up search after assault on elderly woman

by Patrick Billings
25th Oct 2019 1:18 PM
DETECTIVES have renewed calls for information about a "cowardly" attack on 68-year-old woman north of Brisbane.

The woman was spat on and then punched unconscious for asking a man to pick up his dog's poo along the popular Sandgate foreshore.

The attack happened Tuesday about 7.45am along the promenade at Flinders Parade near Second Avenue.

Computer-generated image of man believed to be linked to Sandgate assault. Picture: Queensland Police
The woman had asked the perpetrator - aged in his 30s walking a grey American Staffy - to collect his dog's faeces.

It's understood she was calm and had even indicated she would pick up the mess but her bag was full.

The suspect flew into a rage and punched the woman in the face after spitting on her.

She lost consciousness and fell to the ground.

Police have released a realistic computer generated image of the man in a bid to "put him before the courts".

"This coward has let fly with a tirade of verbal abuse before he then spits in the lady's face, and punches her in the head, not once but twice, rendering her unconscious," Snr Sgt Ken Rogers said today.

"Members of the community have the right to feel safe, particularly our older people who should be able to partake in activities as simple and as innocent as walking your door without having to be subject to this type of attack."

The woman, who was taken to hospital, has been left "traumatised" by the assault.

The man is described as aged in his 30s, Caucasian with an olive complexion, about 180cm tall and was seen wearing a yellow top, dark pants, no shoes and walking a grey American Staffy.

He was last seen walking towards Second Avenue with his dog.

The 68-year-old woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police continue appealing for anyone that witnessed the incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of that area to contact police. As you may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact police.

