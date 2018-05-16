POLICE RAIDS: Dangerous drugs, ammunition found

CRIMESTOPPERS: Police from Gin Gin Station and the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad executed several search warrants on homes in Gin Gin and Mount Perry, finding dangerous drugs and ammunition.

CRIMESTOPPERS: Police from Gin Gin Station and the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad executed several search warrants on homes in Gin Gin and Mount Perry, finding dangerous drugs and ammunition. Contributed

DRUGS and ammunition have been found by police after the execution of several search warrants in the region.

Sergeant Sharon Morgan from the Gin Gin Police Station said last Thursday on May 10, local officers and the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad executed several search warrants on homes in Gin Gin and Mount Perry.

"As a result of those search warrants, police located dangerous drugs (cannabis) and ammunition,” she said.

Four people were charged with several separate offences such as possession of dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs- including two mature cannabis plants and several seedlings.

"One male person was also charged with explosive offences,” Sgt Morgan said.

All offenders are scheduled to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in June.

"We are really happy with these results, as the information provided to satisfy these warrants have come from crime stopper files,” Sgt Morgan said.

"The Queensland Police Service values its community and appreciate the community's assistance in our efforts to combat crime in our community.”

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.