BURNETT DRUG RAID: Three Mt Perry residents were arrested after a drug raid on a residence uncovered quantities of dangerous drugs. Picture: File
Crime

Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

Sam Turner
, sam.turer@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
QUANTITIES of meth and weed were uncovered by police in a drug raid in Mt Perry

Three Mt Perry residents found themselves in incriminating circumstances when a search warrant was executed at their property in Mowbray St on June 21.

It will be alleged differing amounts of meth and marijuana were found on the premises, along with drug utensils.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on numerous charges, including producing and possessing a dangerous drug, possessing a drug utensil, and possessing controlled and restricted drugs.

A 26-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

They were given notices to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in August.

