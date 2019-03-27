Menu
Police allege a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine was located during the raid of a property.
Crime

Police raid leads to arrest after ice found in bowl, bag

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
27th Mar 2019 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE black book is often used to contain secrets but it was a Kepnock man's black bowl and bag which has caused police to arrest him.

The 34-year-old man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next Monday, facing multiple drugs charges, after officers executed a search warrant of his home.

It will be alleged upon entering the property on Monday March 25, officers from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch located a black ceramic bowl containing a crystal substance, believed to be a cutting agent, along with 12.95g of another crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Furthermore, Senior Constable Darlene Webb said a black zip-case was found to contain five small clip-seal bags, which is alleged to have held under 2g of methamphetamine per bag.

Some cannabis, scales, and some utensils used in connection with the consumption of a dangerous drug found at the property will also contribute to the man's charges.

Police arrested the man during the raid and he remains in custody charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and one count of possession of utensils.

Bundaberg News Mail

