Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 65-year-old Inglewood man was charged with producing dangerous drugs. (FILE PHOTO)
A 65-year-old Inglewood man was charged with producing dangerous drugs. (FILE PHOTO)
Crime

Police raid Darling Downs drug farm

Michael Nolan
26th Nov 2019 1:31 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INGLEWOOD man has been charged with producing dangerous drugs following police raids across the Darling Downs and Granite Belt last week.

Police allege the 65-year-old man used a farm, west of Inglewood, to grow 60 cannabis plants.

Sergeant Greg Finucane said the plants seized by police ranged from seedlings to mature bushes.

"It was a backyard job," he said.

The man was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on January 16.

The arrest was part of region-wide operation targeting illegal drugs.

Between November 21-22, police from Texas, Yelarbon, Inglewood and Stanthorpe CIB executed a number of search warrants.

They found small quantities of amphetamines and cannabis.

As a result, five people, including the 65-year-old, will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court charged with drug offences.

Another person was dealt with in accordance with drug diversion provisions.

More Stories

crime in toowoomba drug crime illicit drugs inglewood crime warwick crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy's arguments for and against coal mining in the region

        premium_icon Bundy's arguments for and against coal mining in the region

        News WOULD coal be good for the region? It's a tough question people in the Bundaberg community are being forced to ponder.

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News Woman detained for allegedly taking photos of murder case witnesses.

        Expert fears Bundy rent prices will jump $50 a week

        premium_icon Expert fears Bundy rent prices will jump $50 a week

        News Bundaberg tenants could need to scrounge together an extra $2500 a year, or $50 a...

        SOLUTION: Man relocates caravan

        premium_icon SOLUTION: Man relocates caravan

        Council News A MAN who was living in a caravan that was parked outside a local caravan park has...

        • 26th Nov 2019 6:24 PM